Left Menu

Violence and threats by armed groups force local Malians and refugees to flee for safety

In N’Tillit village in northern Mali, the attacks have forced more than 3,700 Burkinabé refugees and local Malians to flee to Gao, the nearest city located 120 kilometres away.

UNHCR | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 11:21 IST
Violence and threats by armed groups force local Malians and refugees to flee for safety
The number of arrivals in Gao town may continue to increase as the remaining population in N’Tillit village fear reprisals after being given ultimatums by an armed group. Image Credit: Twitter (@WFP_Africa)

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for enhanced support for those recently displaced in Mali, where violence and threats by armed groups have forced local Malians and refugees to flee for safety.

In N’Tillit village in northern Mali, the attacks have forced more than 3,700 Burkinabé refugees and local Malians to flee to Gao, the nearest city located 120 kilometres away.

The current threat in N’Tillt, where Burkinabé refugees had found refuge in recent years after fleeing Burkina Faso, has displaced them for the second or third time, bringing even greater trauma. Since 2018, Burkinabé refugees have been forced to cross the border to Mali, despite the precarious security situation in both countries. As of 31 December 2022, Mali hosted more than 60,000 refugees, including 25,000 from Burkina Faso. Meanwhile, some 440,000 Malians remain internally displaced due to continued violence and threats from armed groups.

The number of arrivals in Gao town may continue to increase as the remaining population in N’Tillit village fear reprisals after being given ultimatums by an armed group. The majority of displaced – women and children – walked for hours without food, fearing for their lives to find safety.  

The displaced are currently living under trees or in makeshift shelters with little food and water. Pregnant and nursing mothers with children, the elderly, people living with disabilities, and separated children urgently need health care. UNHCR and its partners are supporting local authorities in assessing and responding to the needs of forcibly displaced families in Gao.

We are also coordinating the humanitarian response for refugees and internally displaced Malians across the country through emergency shelter, education, food and water supply, cash assistance and programmes aimed at economic empowerment.

Despite these efforts, the needs of the displaced remain enormous as violence by armed groups continues to force people to flee. UNHCR is appealing to the international community to show greater solidarity for the displaced in Mali and in neighbouring countries, through urgent financial support for humanitarian organizations to deliver life-saving assistance.

 

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023