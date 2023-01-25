Left Menu

United Spirits shares fall over 4 pc post Q3 results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:19 IST
United Spirits shares fall over 4 pc post Q3 results
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of United Spirits declined over 4 per cent in the morning trade on Wednesday after the firm posted a decline in net profit for the December quarter.

The stock fell 4.31 per cent to Rs 781.75 in early trade on the BSE.

On the NSE, it declined 4.35 per cent to Rs 781.15.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits said its consolidated net profit declined 27 per cent to Rs 214 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 295 crore in October-December period last fiscal year.

Total income declined to Rs 6,631 crore in the period under review as against Rs 8,917 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 1,023 crore as compared with Rs 632 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 22,079 crore as against Rs 23,306 crore in April-December 2021-22, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023