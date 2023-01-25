Mexico hopes to reduce corn imports 30-40% by 2024, official says

Mexico will not be able to completely replace all the corn it imports by 2024, Deputy Agriculture Minister Victor Suarez said Wednesday, but the country hopes to reduce its purchases between 30% to 40%.

Mexico is already self-sufficient in production of white corn, but is highly dependent on imports for yellow corn, which it largely purchases from the United States for use as livestock feed.

