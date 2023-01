BRIEF-EU Considers Capping Russian Diesel At $100 - Bloomberg News

Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* EU CONSIDERS CAPPING RUSSIAN DIESEL AT $100 - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* EU FLOATING PLAN TO CAP THE PRICE OF PREMIUM RUSSIAN REFINED FUEL EXPORTS LIKE DIESEL WITH A LOWER $45 CAP FOR DISCOUNTED PRODUCTS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: [https://bloom.bg/3HcEWkA]

