Left Menu

Red Fort: Bhupender Yadav visits LiFE pavilion at Bharat Parv

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav visited the LiFE pavilion set up by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the ongoing Bharat Parva at Red Fort today.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:13 IST
Red Fort: Bhupender Yadav visits LiFE pavilion at Bharat Parv
Image: Twitter/Bhupender Yadav. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav on Friday visited the LiFE pavilion set up by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the ongoing Bharat Parva at Red Fort. On the occasion, minister Yadav interacted with the visitors at the pavillion and asked them to become pro-planet people by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

The LiFE pavilion was opened to the general public on Republic Day. The pavilion encapsulates the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become a pro-planet person to save the mother earth from the impact of climate change. The pavilion had various interactive tools to disseminate information about Mission LiFE.

The interactive medium in the pavilion is expected to encourage and motivate the youth and help build up further momentum on Mission LiFE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023