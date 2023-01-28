Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 06:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 06:11 IST
President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" and "deeply pained" after watching a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. "Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death," Biden said in a statement.
He added the Nichols' families deserves a swift, full and transparent investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Tyre Nichols
- Nichols
- Tyre Nichols'
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden's home
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden's home
Zelenskyy thanks US President Joe Biden for defense support package of USD 2.5 bn
President Joe Biden downplays mishandled classified documents, says 'there's no there there', reports AP.
Two Memphis Fire Department employees 'relieved of duty' in Tyre Nichols case