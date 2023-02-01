Kuwait exports first modified diesel fuel shipment to Europe
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:04 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait's National Petroleum Company exported its first shipment of modified diesel fuel to Europe through the Mina al-ahmadi refinery, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.
Monday's shipment was a cargo of 38,000 tonnes aboard the tanker POLARACE, the ministry added on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Petroleum Company
- Europe
- POLARACE
- Kuwait
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares slip as China data rekindles economic worries
European shares muted as China data rekindles economic worries
Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine to fall 8% on Tuesday
Whirlpool partners Arcelik in Europe, quits MidEast and Africa
German economy minister: recession threatening Europe manageable