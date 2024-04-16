Trends organises symposium on Gulf-European relations in Paris

Dubai [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): Trends Research and Advisory organised an international Symposium as part of its European research tour in France on "Gulf-European relations: opportunities and prospects for cooperation and partnership". The event was held at the Napoleon Hotel in Paris in the presence of a number of French and Arab dignitaries. The participants discussed various aspects of relations between France and the Gulf Arab countries, including political, economic and cultural cooperation.

The symposium stressed the significance of GCC-French relations and the need to strengthen and develop them in various fields. The contributors recommended means to enhance economic and trade cooperation, supporting the exchange of technical know-how and expertise in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology. They called for the promotion of cultural dialogue and exchanges between Arab and European civilizations, and strengthening the UAE-European relations as a model for effective global partnerships.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, referred to the depth of relations between the Gulf States and France. He described these links as multidimensional and historical. Dr. Al-Ali said that these relations have witnessed significant advancements at various levels in recent years. Senator Nathalie Goulet, member of the Senate of France, stressed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and France, describing them as "family bonds".

Senator Goulet praised the outstanding economic achievements of the UAE over the past decades, and said the UAE has become a role model in the region and beyond. She stressed the importance of cooperation between France and the UAE in various fields. The symposium started with a working paper by Dr. Charles Saint-Pro, Director General of the Observatory of Geopolitical Studies (OEG), France, on the "Prospects for Partnership and Economic and Trade Cooperation Between the GCC and the European Union."

Dr. Hamad Al-Kaabi, CEO of Aletihad News Centre, Editor-in-Chief of Aletihad Newspaper, focused on the cultural aspects of Gulf-European relations. He explained that Europeans and Arabs have a long and rich history of cultural, economic, commercial and political exchanges. He referred to the depth of historical relations between the European Union and the League of Arab States, describing it as "a strategic partnership for a promising future of rich cultural exchanges." Amr Abdelrahim, Research Fellow at IFRI's Turkey and Middle East program, France, explained in a paper on "Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology as a Driver of GCC-European Cooperation" that artificial intelligence constitutes a golden opportunity for cooperation between the GCC states and the European Union. He said that artificial intelligence has become a major technology of interest globally, and an area of global competition, given its pivotal role in reshaping the global economic and strategic landscape.

Camille Lons, Deputy Director of the Paris Office, Policy Fellow, Middle East and North Africa Program, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), France, considered the UAE-European relations as a model for effective global partnerships. (ANI/WAM)

