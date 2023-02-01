Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one with country-made pistol and cartridges

Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a man with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a person named Santosh Shivaji Dhanvade from the Jogeshwari area. Crime Branch officials recovered a country-made pistol and 3 live cartridges from the accused.

After taking the accused into custody, the crime branch handed him over to the Meghwadi police. Police registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested the accused. Crime Branch Unit 10 officer had received a piece of information about a person coming to Mumbai to supply weapons. After that, the Crime Branch officials were waiting for the accused by laying a trap in the Jogeshwari East area, near the Dutt Tekdi bus stop, on the way towards Powai.

On the night of January 31, Tuesday, a person seemed to be waiting for someone in the Jogeshwari east area of Mumbai. After suspicion, the police suspected him. After the police searched him, a pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his pants.

The police arrested him after registering a case against him under the Arms Act. There are already four cases registered against the accused at Navi Mumbai Police Station. (ANI)

