Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one with country-made pistol and cartridges

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a man with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a person named Santosh Shivaji Dhanvade from the Jogeshwari area. Crime Branch officials recovered a country-made pistol and 3 live cartridges from the accused.

After taking the accused into custody, the crime branch handed him over to the Meghwadi police. Police registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested the accused. Crime Branch Unit 10 officer had received a piece of information about a person coming to Mumbai to supply weapons. After that, the Crime Branch officials were waiting for the accused by laying a trap in the Jogeshwari East area, near the Dutt Tekdi bus stop, on the way towards Powai.

On the night of January 31, Tuesday, a person seemed to be waiting for someone in the Jogeshwari east area of Mumbai. After suspicion, the police suspected him. After the police searched him, a pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his pants.

The police arrested him after registering a case against him under the Arms Act. There are already four cases registered against the accused at Navi Mumbai Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

