DPIIT engaging with institutes of design, fashion to enhance packaging skills of artisans under ODOP

The commerce and industry ministry is engaging with national institutes of design and fashion technology to enhance packaging skills of artisans for their goods under One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the government, a senior official said in Tuesday.

Under ODOP, the government is promoting unique products of districts to help rural entrepreneurs and generate jobs.

The objective is to focus on a district as a unit for converting into a manufacturing and export hub by identifying products with export potential in the district.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is engaging with state and central government agencies to promote the initiative of ODOP.

''We are talking to national institute of fashion technology (NIFT) and national institute of design (NID) for packaging of products under ODOP initiative,'' DPIIT Director Supriya Devasthali said while launching a partnership between Khazana retail stores of Taj and ODOP here.

She said huge footfalls of both domestic and foreign tourists and businesses are there in such luxury stores.

''Artisans will get a better market access for their products through such stores,'' she added.

Several products of different districts are being showcased in these stores.

