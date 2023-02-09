Urban areas in Odisha to get 5G, 1,814 villages to get 4G by Dec

All urban areas in Odisha will get 5G connectivity while 1,814 villages will get 4G network by December 2023, an official said on Wednesday. 5G connectivity was launched on January 5 in Odisha with services in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar through 510 BTSs (base terminal stations).

"There is a target to cover every village in the country irrespective of the population with at least 4G by December through various USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) projects fully supported and funded by the government of India. Currently, 7113 uncovered villages without 4G will be covered by December 2023 through different projects in Odisha," Department of Telecom's deputy director-general BK Nayak said. He further said that it is in the rollout phase now to cover all major cities by March this year and all cities and towns by December.

"At present, 13 districts are being served with 5G services by Reliance Jio and nine districts by Airtel 13 districts are being served with 5G services by Reliance Jio and nine districts by Airtel," he also said. Nayak further said that according to the census 2011, only 42,425 villages are covered with any type of mobile service (2G, 3G, 4G) out of 51313.

"In Odisha, there are 51313 villages according to the census 2011. Out of which 47677 villages are inhabited. Out of these 47677 villages, the number of villages covered with any type of Mobile services (2G/3G/4G) are 42425 villages only. There are 25115 towers with 74072 BTS. The number of mobile subscribers in the State is 3.32 crores and mobile broadband subscribers are 2.21 crores. Out of 3.32 crores, 2.21 crore are rural and 1.1 crore are urban subscribers," he added. BK Nayak also said that the overall teledensity in the state is 80 per cent against the National average of around 85 per cent.

In Naxalism-hit areas, 483 4G towers were being set up in nine districts at a sanctioned cost of Rs 422 crores and the project is being implemented by Reliance Jio, he said. Under Aspirational District Project, 3933 villages are planned with 2379 (All 4G) mobile towers with approximate cost of Rs 1808 crores being implemented by Reliance JIO covering 10 Districts, with a target of November.

As of date, the survey has been completed for 3564 villages and land acquisition is under process, he said, adding, "Under 4G saturation Project, 1814 villages are planned to be covered by 4G services with 1629 towers at an approximate cost of Rs 2000 crores being implemented by BSNL but fully funded by the government of India with a target to complete by December 2023." Under USO Fund projects, it has been planned to upgrade all existing 2G and 3G towers to 4G.

"BSNL has been assigned to upgrade 1000 villages under this scheme. Further, all the existing 256 towers under LWE Ph-I with 2G service only are also being upgraded to 4G which is being implemented by BSNL also," he added. Further, the Odisha government has identified a list of 1362 non-census inhabited villages where 4G service is not available and the proposal has been sent to DOT HQ, New Delhi for approval to be done under USOF.

Besides all these USOF projects, Reliance JIO is also covering 1073 villages under its own expansion plan. (ANI)

