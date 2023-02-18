Left Menu

Phase-III of Sagar Parikrama covering Guj-Maha coastal districts to kickstart Sunday

The government on Saturday said the third phase of the Sagar Parikrama which aims to resolve the issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes -- covering coastal districts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, will kickstart on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:25 IST
The government on Saturday said the third phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama' which aims to resolve the issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes -- covering coastal districts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, will kickstart on Sunday. During the three-day journey, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, it said.

According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-III of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme will begin from Surat, Hazira Port, Gujarat on Sunday with media interaction, followed by a journey towards the coastal belt of Maharashtra. The coastal areas of northern Maharashtra namely, Satpati, Vasai, Versova, Sassoon Dock, and other areas of Mumbai will be covered during February 20-21, it said in a statement. The phase-I of 'Sagar Parikrama' started on March 5, 2022 from Mandvi, Gujarat to Okha-Dwarka, and concluded at Porbandar on March 6, 2022, covering three locations. The programme was a huge success, with more than 5,000 people physically attending the event.

The phase-II was held during September 23-25 and covered seven locations with over 20,000 people who had physically attended the event. The country has a coastline of 8,118 km, covering nine maritime states and four union territories, providing livelihood support to 2.8 million coastal fisher folk. India contributes 8 per cent of the global share of fish production and is ranked third largest fish producer in the world.

