Delhi wakes up to balmy Wednesday, IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm in next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall over the next couple of hours in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 08:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 08:52 IST
Grey skies over ITO in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall over the next couple of hours in the national capital on Wednesday. The city woke up to a balmy Wednesday morning, with rain and a slight breeze, after an unusually hot February.

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected in adjoining areas of isolated places of Northwest Delhi, Southwest Delhi, as well as the adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Further, according to data shared by the weather agency, the average maximum temperature in the national capital for the month of February was 27.7 degrees Celsius (°C), which is the highest for this time of year in 17 years. Weather experts attributed the abnormally warm February to lack of rainfall.

The Met has also put out a dire summer forecast this year, predicting intermitent spells of heatwave. On February 19, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 10 degrees Celsius. But the weathermen said it would fall by one degree under the influence of western disturbances.

However, there may be no significant change in the weather in Delhi-NCR, the Met had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

