ATF price cut by 4 pc; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, while price of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent.

Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

Separately, ATF price was cut by Rs 4,606.50 per kilolitre to Rs 1,07,750.27 per kl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)