ATF price cut by 4 pc; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 09:58 IST
Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, while price of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent.

Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

Separately, ATF price was cut by Rs 4,606.50 per kilolitre to Rs 1,07,750.27 per kl.

