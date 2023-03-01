Left Menu

Shipping companies reach USD 97 million California oil spill agreement

Amplify agreed to pay USD 50 million and the vessels agreed to pay 45 million to settle those lawsuits.Amplify, which reached a plea deal with federal authorities for negligently discharging crude, sued the vessels and the Marine Exchange, an organisation that helps oversee marine traffic.The Marine Exchange has also agreed to a non-monetary settlement with Amplify, the statement said.

PTI | Santaana | Updated: 01-03-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 23:08 IST
Shipping companies reach USD 97 million California oil spill agreement

Shipping companies will pay nearly USD 97 million to settle a lawsuit with a pipeline operator over a 2021 oil spill off the coast of Southern California, the pipeline company said on Wednesday.

Amplify Energy, the Houston-based company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement that companies associated with the M/V Danit and M/V Beijing agreed to the payments.

Amplify accused the vessels of dragging anchors in the waters off California and striking the pipeline during a January 2021 storm, which months later led to the spill of 25,000 gallons (94,600 litres) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

Once the payments are made, Amplify said it would drop its claims against the shipping companies.

"The resolution of Amplify's claims against the vessels and their affiliated entities concludes our involvement in the litigation related to the 2021 pipeline incident,'' Martyn Willsher, Amplify's president and chief executive, said in the statement.

Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers for the shipping companies.

While less severe than initially feared, the oil spill sent blobs of crude washing ashore, shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened area wetlands.

Southern California fishermen, tourism companies and property owners sued Amplify and the shipping vessels seeking compensation for their losses. Amplify agreed to pay USD 50 million and the vessels agreed to pay $45 million to settle those lawsuits.

Amplify, which reached a plea deal with federal authorities for negligently discharging crude, sued the vessels and the Marine Exchange, an organisation that helps oversee marine traffic.

The Marine Exchange has also agreed to a non-monetary settlement with Amplify, the statement said. No details of this settlement were immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023