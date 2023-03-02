BRIEF-UK And Saudi Arabia Sign New Agreement During Defence Minister's Visit - Statement

March 1 (Reuters) -

* UK AND SAUDI ARABIA SIGN NEW AGREEMENT DURING DEFENCE MINISTER'S VISIT - STATEMENT

* UK SAYS DEFENCE MINISTERS OF UK AND SAUDI SIGNED STATEMENT OF INTENT INITIATING PARTNERING FEASIBILITY STUDY TO EXPLORE COMBAT AIR RELATIONSHIP FOR FUTURE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)