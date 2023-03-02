BRIEF-Oman signs mineral exploration deal with UK's Knights Bay to extract nickel
* Oman signs mineral exploration deal with UK's Knights Bay to extract nickel in first deal of its kind with foreign partner. * Initial investments related to the exploration and evaluation phase are about $25 million to $30 million in the first three years.
