Heated exchange of words between CJI Chandrachud, SCBA President Vikas Singh in land allotment matter

There was a heated exchange of words as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lost his calm at the Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh while hearing a land allotment matter relating to lawyers' chambers.

02-03-2023
There was a heated exchange of words as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lost his calm at the Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh while hearing a land allotment matter relating to lawyers' chambers on Thursday. An exchange of words were witnessed when the SCBA President stressed for listing a matter before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

SCBA President Vikas Singh apprised the court that they are struggling to get the matter listed for the last six months. When the SCBA President urged for listing the matter, he also said that they have to take it to the judge's residence if the matter did not get listed.

CJI Chandrachud lost his tamper and asked the senior lawyer, is this a way to behave. "I will not be cowered down by you," CJI DY Chandrachud said adding that he has been in this profession for 22 years and never allowed himself to be browbeaten by a member of the Bar, litigant or anyone else and will not let that happen in the last two years of his profession.

SCBA President also refused to maintain silent. Thereafter, the court said that it will list the matter on March 17 but not as item 1 in the cause list. During the mentioning of cases, the SCBA president urged the court to list the matter early as the matter is not listed for six months. Senior Advocate said that the Appu Ghar land came under the Apex court premise on the petition by the SCBA but the Bar got only one block. 

