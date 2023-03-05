Left Menu

Maharastra Class 12 paper leak case: Police registers case against 4 including 3 students

On Saturday, Class 12 Mathematics question paper was leaked half an hour before the exam.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:11 IST
Maharastra Class 12 paper leak case: Police registers case against 4 including 3 students
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has registered a case against four including three students in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Mathematics paper leak case, informed the police on Sunday. A part of the question paper was recovered from the mobile phone of a student at Dr. Antonio D'Silva High School & Jr College in Dadar, police said.

On Saturday, Class 12 Mathematics question paper was leaked half an hour before the exam. The accused student arrested in the case by a special team from the crime branch will be brought to Mumbai for further inquiry.

More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023