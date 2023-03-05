Maharastra Class 12 paper leak case: Police registers case against 4 including 3 students

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has registered a case against four including three students in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Mathematics paper leak case, informed the police on Sunday. A part of the question paper was recovered from the mobile phone of a student at Dr. Antonio D'Silva High School & Jr College in Dadar, police said.

On Saturday, Class 12 Mathematics question paper was leaked half an hour before the exam. The accused student arrested in the case by a special team from the crime branch will be brought to Mumbai for further inquiry.

More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)