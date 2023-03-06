Germany's Habeck: should be possible to fill gas storage in summer without price peaks
It should be possible to fill Germany's gas storage facilities over the summer without price peaks, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.
The minister was speaking after a closed German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house in Schloss Meseberg.
