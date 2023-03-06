Lt Gen HS Sahi assumes command of Spear Corps

Lt Gen HS Sahi AVSM, YSM, SM assumed the command of the Dimapur-based Spear Corps (3 Corps) on Monday. According to Public Relations Officer, Defence Ministry Lt Gen Sahi was commissioned in Rajput Regiment in 1988. He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

His illustrious Army career spreading over more than three decades, includes a large variety of command, staff and instructional appointments across the diverse theatres of the country. He has the distinction of being the General Officer Commanding of Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) in North Kashmir. During his tenure, the formation excelled in both kinetic and non-kinetic domains. His last assignment was at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, Army, New Delhi.

He has been a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Chief of Army Staff and General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendations as a recognition of his professional contribution both during Command and Staff assignments. (ANI)

