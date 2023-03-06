Left Menu

Tribal man killed in bison attack in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year old tribal man lost his life on Monday after an Indian bison attacked him inside the forest at Kothamangalam near here, where he had gone to collect honey.

A senior forest official told PTI that Ponnappan was attacked by the bison, but two of his companions escaped unhurt.

''The incident happened on Monday morning. His friends attempted to rescue him but failed. His body was later taken to the hospital,'' the official said.

The official said the incident occurred when the man went to collect honey and other forest products which are allowed for the tribal communities.

