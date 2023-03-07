UN chief in Ukraine on Wednesday to talk grain deal renewal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss extending a deal with Moscow that allows the Black Sea export of Ukraine grains amid Russia's war in the country.

"The Secretary-General has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that Guterres will discuss the continuation of the deal "in all its aspects and other pertinent issues."

