Gurugram-based firm secures contract for manportable fuel cell-based battery chargers
A leading fuel cell provider in India has secured a contract for providing 450 manportable fuel cell-based battery chargers with complete accessories to the Army, the company has said in a statement.
The order will be delivered over the next one year, it said.
FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd (FCT) has secured a contract for providing 450 manportable fuel cell-based battery chargers with complete accessories, it said.
FCT and its strategic partner SFC Energy AG of Germany will jointly collaborate and manufacture the system in India (through their Indian subsidiary, SFC Energy India). This follows the earlier order for 100 numbers of the same system that were delivered to the Indian Army in 2022, it said.
