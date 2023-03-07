Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu condoles deaths of labourers in accident

The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the next of Kin of the poor labourers and further assistance as per the relief manual.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu condoles deaths of labourers in accident
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the demise of five migrant labourers who were hit by a moving vehicle at Dharampur in Solan district on Tuesday. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the poor labourers and further assistance as per the relief manual. He also directed for giving free medical aid to those injured in the mishap, as per a statement from CMO's office.

The two seriously injured have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh while the two others have been admitted to Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, as per the reports received. Sukhu in his message has conveyed his sympathies with the grieved family members and prayed for peace of the departed souls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023