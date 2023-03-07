Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu condoles deaths of labourers in accident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the demise of five migrant labourers who were hit by a moving vehicle at Dharampur in Solan district on Tuesday. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the poor labourers and further assistance as per the relief manual. He also directed for giving free medical aid to those injured in the mishap, as per a statement from CMO's office.

The two seriously injured have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh while the two others have been admitted to Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, as per the reports received. Sukhu in his message has conveyed his sympathies with the grieved family members and prayed for peace of the departed souls. (ANI)

