Left Menu

Indian Naval Ship Sumedha celebrates 9th anniversary

The ship's primary role is to undertake coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of Sea Lines of Communication, HADR and SAR duties, the official said.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:20 IST
Indian Naval Ship Sumedha celebrates 9th anniversary
Indian Naval Ship Sumedha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, an indigenously designed and built Offshore Patrol Vessel, celebrates its 9th anniversary today, an official of the Eastern Naval Command said on Tuesday. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited and commissioned into the Indian Navy on 07 March 2014, the ship is a capable and potent part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet.

The ship's primary role is to undertake coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of Sea Lines of Communication, HADR and SAR duties, the official said. The ship was deployed for hoisting the Indian Tricolour in Perth on 15 August 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations.

Recently, the ship represented the Indian Navy at the maiden International Fleet Review in Bangladesh, and NAVDEX at Abu Dhabi, an official informed. Wishing INS Sumedha and her crew of 10 officers and 135 sailors a very happy anniversary and fair winds, an official of Eastern Naval Command said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023