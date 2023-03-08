Left Menu

Maharashtra govt must compensate farmers, says Ajit Pawar after unseasonal rain damages crops

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the state government to come forward to support and compensate the farmers.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the state government to come forward to support and compensate the farmers. Addressing the media, Pawar said, "Maharashtra's farmers have suffered a lot in the past three days due to unseasonal rains. We'll raise the issue of compensation to farmers in Assembly today. Today, the state government (Shinde-led government) must come forward to support and compensate the farmers."

"We have given adjournment notice in the Assembly on the issue of compensation to the farmers, the Maharashtra LoP further said. "There was a forecast of rain for these 3 days everywhere. Now, the government should focus on ensuring the materialisation of the farm insurance claims," he added. On February 28, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned after opposition legislators created a ruckus on the issue of farmers demanding an appropriate price for onions as prices dipped.

The Opposition leader of the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve said that they were demanding a discussion on the farmer's issue with the government but the government did not do so, hence the council was adjourned. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs reached Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha carrying onions on their head and wearing onion garlands demanding appropriate prices for onions.

The four-week Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly started on February 27 and will contimue till March 26. The budget will be presented on March 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

