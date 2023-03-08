Left Menu

BSF personnel celebrate Holi with their family in Amritsar

The Khasa campus was drenched with colours. The personnel were seen singing and dancing along with their families.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:40 IST
BSF jawans celebrate the festival of Holi at Border Security Force (BSF) HQ in Khasa. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force personnel on Wednesday celebrated holi at BSF headquarters in Khasa, Punjab. 'BSF personnel and their families celebrate Holi with all might and colours today," said one of the officials.

The Khasa campus was drenched with colours. The personnel were seen singing and dancing along with their families. One of the officials told ANI that the personnel celebrate every festival, including Holi with their families and the team. He also conveyed best wishes to the men at the border and their families.

"Like we celebrate the festivals together without any differences, another of our team is deployed at the borders keeping our nation's security in check", the official added. In another event, The BSF jawans joined the families of bravehearts in celebrating Holi at Pathankot, Punjab.

The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal. People throw "gulaal" or dried colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

