Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing during routine sortie, crew members rescued

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing near Mumbai coast, reportedly after an incident occurred during a routine sortie on Wednesday. According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, all three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue.

A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered. "Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

