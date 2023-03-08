Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Truck driver transporting cow shot at in Lucknow

A truck driver was shot near a culvert in the Mohan Nagar area of Lucknow while transporting cows on Wednesday morning, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Truck driver transporting cow shot at in Lucknow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A truck driver was shot near a culvert in the Mohan Nagar area of Lucknow while transporting cows on Wednesday morning, the police said. The victim has been identified as Prem Singh Yadav.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr S Chinappa, "Driver Prem Singh along with his owner Sanjeev Singh was transporting cows from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in a DCM truck. On their way, some unknown miscreants came and opened fire at the driver." "The assailant fled after committing the crime," added DCP Chinappa.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police from Para Police station reached the spot and the driver was rushed to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma centre. His condition was said to be stable. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

