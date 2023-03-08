Philippines confirms African swine fever outbreak in Cebu

The Philippines' Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever in central Cebu province, and has deployed response teams to detect the extent of infection.

The department's Bureau of Animal Industry, in a statement, said 58 out of 149 blood samples from Carcar City in Cebu tested positive for the diseases, which is not harmful to humans but is highly contagious among pigs.

