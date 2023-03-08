Left Menu

Detailed inquiry ordered in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire, says Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:27 IST
Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire. The inquiry has been ordered after a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the last night's meeting, Rane added.

On Tuesday, the fire at Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary continued for the fourth day. The administration called in the Navy's helicopters to spray water on the conflagrations.

Taking to Facebook and Twitter, Rane said, "Strict instructions are been given to the DCF, and orders are been issued to post Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCFs) in various ranges in all the areas. Entry into the wildlife sanctuaries will be prohibited, people will not be allowed to put wildfires." "The RFOs and the forest guards posted in their respective areas will have to stay there 24/7 to monitor wildfires," he added.

He further said, "I have instructed the DCF that his team will be responsible and will have to provide an explanation on whatever happens in the perimeters of the wildlife sanctuary." He stated that he will not allow the destruction of the Mhadei forest, it is a collective responsibility of the department as well as the citizens of the state to protect and conserve the wildlife.

He stated that the ministry has also taken aid from the Defence Ministry for in-principle approval of additional helicopters. It appears prima facie to be a man-made incident, he further stated. He further said, "A detailed inquiry as per the discussion with the Chief Minister last night has been ordered. The people responsible for this will be taken to task and suspended."

In addition, he has given stern instructions that anybody found entering the wildlife sanctuary or putting a fire will be arrested under the Forest Act. (ANI)

