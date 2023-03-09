"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," tweets Anupam Kher

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:50 IST
Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, tweets Actor Anupam Kher (Pic credit: Anupam Kher's twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik passed away, Anupam kher informs in a tweet. He was 67.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, "Actor Anupam Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors. In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

