Col Geeta Rana becomes first woman officer to command EME unit near China border

After the Indian Army recently cleared women officers for command roles, Colonel Geeta Rana of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has become the first woman officer to take over command of an independent field workshop in the Eastern Ladakh sector with China. "Colonel Geeta Rana of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has become the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in Eastern Ladakh", Indian Army officials from Fire and Fury Corps tweeted.

The officer has taken over the command of the EME independent workshop after the Army cleared 108 vacancies for women officers for taking command of independent units in the Corps of Engineers, Ordinance, EME and other branches. Postings of many women officers have already come out and more such lists would be coming out soon as the boards would be compiled and results would be announced, they said.

The women officers clearing the boards would be given command roles and they could also be considered for future promotions also to higher ranks in the force. Army has also started deployment of women soldiers in joint exercises with friendly foreign countries and in peacekeeping missions.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is in favour of giving all possible opportunities to the women officers and soldiers and their entry into the artillery regiments is expected to be cleared soon.

