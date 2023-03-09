Left Menu

Col Geeta Rana becomes first woman officer to command EME unit near China border

After the Indian Army recently cleared women officers for command roles, Colonel Geeta Rana of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has become the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent field workshop in the Eastern Ladakh sector with China.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 09:23 IST
Col Geeta Rana becomes first woman officer to command EME unit near China border
Colonel Geeta Rana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Indian Army recently cleared women officers for command roles, Colonel Geeta Rana of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has become the first woman officer to take over command of an independent field workshop in the Eastern Ladakh sector with China. "Colonel Geeta Rana of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has become the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in Eastern Ladakh", Indian Army officials from Fire and Fury Corps tweeted.

The officer has taken over the command of the EME independent workshop after the Army cleared 108 vacancies for women officers for taking command of independent units in the Corps of Engineers, Ordinance, EME and other branches. Postings of many women officers have already come out and more such lists would be coming out soon as the boards would be compiled and results would be announced, they said.

The women officers clearing the boards would be given command roles and they could also be considered for future promotions also to higher ranks in the force. Army has also started deployment of women soldiers in joint exercises with friendly foreign countries and in peacekeeping missions.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is in favour of giving all possible opportunities to the women officers and soldiers and their entry into the artillery regiments is expected to be cleared soon. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023