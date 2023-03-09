Left Menu

"Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright": CM Manik Saha

"The way PM looks towards Tripura and works for the public here, it was definite that our govt will once again come to power," CM Saha asserted.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 17:56 IST
"Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright": CM Manik Saha
Tripura CM Manik Saha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party's big win in the recent assembly polls in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said "Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright." In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP won 32 seats. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats, Congress three and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged one seat.

"The way PM looks towards Tripura & works for the public here, it was definite that our govt will once again come to power," CM Saha asserted. He said that several national highway projects are underway and also the connectivity in the state has got better.

"Our connectivity has strengthened with Bangladesh also. Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright. We want to further strengthen the law & order in the state. I request everyone to come together for the development of the state. We will also develop the health sector," CM Saha told ANI. BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, came together in the Northeast state this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993 when the Congress was in power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023