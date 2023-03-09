Left Menu

U.S. taps big trading houses to help move price-capped Russian oil - FT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:33 IST
The United States has privately urged some commodity traders to shed concerns over shipping price-capped Russian oil in a bid to keep supplies stable, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Treasury officials met executives and traders at Trafigura and Gunvor among others and offered reassurances over expanding their role in Russian crude and fuels trade without breaching western restrictions, FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

