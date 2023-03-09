Left Menu

"Felt uneasy around 12 am after dinner...": DCP, South-West Delhi on Satish Kaushik

Even as the sudden demise of Satish Kaushik cast a pall of gloom on the film fraternity as well as movie fans across the country, Delhi Police on Thursday said the much-adored actor and filmmaker felt uneasy after dinner around 12 am.

DCP, South-West Delhi Manoj C. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Even as the sudden demise of Satish Kaushik cast a pall of gloom on the film fraternity as well as movie fans across the country, Delhi Police on Thursday said the much-adored actor and filmmaker felt uneasy after dinner around 12 am. They said he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The actor, who was aged 66 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika. "He had come to Delhi to celebrate Holi on March 8. He felt uneasy around 12 am after having dinner. His manager took him to the Fortis Hospital at Gurugram where he was declared dead," DCP, South-West Delhi, Manoj C said.

The actor's post-mortem report confirmed that he died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The late actor's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai earlier on Thursday for the last rites. He was cremated later on Thursday evening.

A versatile actor, writer, director and producer, Kaushik made his mark in the film industry with captivating performances and a unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'. Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot.

He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)

