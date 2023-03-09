Left Menu

Indian Army installs 100-ft high Tricolour in J-K's Doda

The Indian Army on Thursday installed a 100-ft high National Flag in a Sports Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda which is aimed at instilling pride among the residents of the Union Territory.

The Indian Army on Thursday installed a 100-ft high National Flag in a Sports Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda which is aimed at instilling pride among the residents of the Union Territory. Major General Ajay Kumar (GOC Delta force batote) of Counter-Insurgency (CI CT) , and Major General Ajay Kumar dedicated the Tricolor to the public at the inaugural ceremony of the one-day Doda Cultural Festivals.

In his address, GOC Kumar appreciated the district administration and police for fast-tracking the necessary permissions and clearances for the project and all assistance provided to the Army. The Doda Cultural Festival is being organized by the Army at the Sports Stadium Doda to promote goodwill and national integration, and showcase the talent and cultural heritage of the region, a spokesperson said.

DC Vishesh Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, participated in the programme. Among others present during the program were ex-servicemen other school and college students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

