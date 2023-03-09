Left Menu

Election Commission reviews poll preparation in Karnataka

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar anlong with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Thursday reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Election Commission reviews poll preparation in Karnataka
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Thursday reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission first held a meeting with the representatives of the political parties separately at Vikas Saudha, the State Secretariat where various political parties shared their suggestions with the Commission.

Also, Commission reviewed the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office and police department regarding the preparedness of the upcoming general election.The Commission also held review meetings with Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena on the pre-election preparations at the state level and obtained necessary information. Several suggestions and directions were given by the Commission. The Commission will hold a meeting on Friday with the District Election Officials/Superintendent of Police regarding the pre-election preparations.

Later in the evening, a special exhibition on voter awareness, a hackathon, organized by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation (BBMC) will be launched by the Commission at the Tata Hall in the IISC premises. Several dignitaries including election ambassadors, students, disabled persons and Heads of educational institutions will participate in this dialogue. (ANI)

