Delhi LG rejects application seeking Mayawati's prosecution for "hurting religious sentiments"

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has turned down an application seeking prosecution sanction against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister BSP supremo Mayawati for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her remark. According to an official statement by the LG office, Saxena has rejected the request from a man named Chatter Singh Rachhoya to grant prosecution sanction under sections 151(A) and 295 (A) IPC against Mayawati.

Rachhoya had submitted an application on August 20, 2019, to DM (West), Home Secretary, GoI, and the Lt. Governor, with a request to grant sanction u/s 196 CrPC to prosecute Mayawati. "He had stated in his complaint that while watching TV, he had found that "Mayawati filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court of India, that if the ruling UP Government can make tall idol of Lord Shri Rama in Ayodhaya measuring 221 mtrs by using government funds, then why she cannot make her own idol", which hurt his religious sentiments as Ms. Mayawati compared herself with Lord Rama," the statement said.

The statement further said that in his complaint filed to SHO, Nangloi, and also filed complaint u/s 200 CrPC along with 156(3) CrPC in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Tees Hazari, he informed that due to procedural bar under 196 CrPC, the Court was unable to take cognizance in the case and hence, he requested for grant of sanction u/s 196 CrPC. "While the Home Department at its own level on September 9, 2022, informed the Delhi Police that no prosecution sanction is made out u/s 295(A) IPC in the present case, the complainant again filed an application dated January 4, 2023, with the request to grant sanction u/s 196 CrPC to prosecute Ms. Mayawati u/s 153(A) & 295(A) of IPC," the statement said.

Disposing the file the LG has noted, "I am of the considered view that prima facie no case is made out against Ms. Mayawati. Therefore, the request of prosecution sanction u/s 196 of CrPC 1973, is hereby rejected." (ANI)

