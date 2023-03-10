Left Menu

US, EU in talks on clean technology trade deal -FT

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:46 IST
US, EU in talks on clean technology trade deal -FT
Jennifer Granholm Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that the United States and the European Union were in talks about a free trade-style deal around clean technology, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The U.S. was seeking to build a "backbone" of manufacturing to reverse decades of deindustrialization and break dependence on China, the FT reported Granholm as saying.

