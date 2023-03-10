Govt investing $78 million to improve public transport for Christchurch

The Greater Christchurch community will soon have access to more frequent and reliable public transport services saving them time and money, Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced today.

The Government is investing $78 million to accelerate the Greater Christchurch Public Transport Futures Bus Improvements programme over a five-to-six year period, around half the time originally anticipated.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, more resilient and efficient for now and future generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

“This will offer people living in Christchurch regular and much more reliable bus services over the next five to six years, reducing household expenses, CO2 emissions and encouraging more people to use public transport for their daily travel.

“The programme, delivered in partnership with Environment Canterbury, will deliver more bus shelters, more real time display units and more bus lanes. This Crown funding, additional to the usual Waka Kotahi subsidy and reallocated from the Northern Pathway, will help us achieve that.

“Greater Christchurch will see an increase in annual public transport trips by 3.5 million, supporting a reduction in emissions by around 20,600 tonnes of CO2 through until 2030.

“Our Government is committed to making it more affordable, easier and attractive for Kiwis to use public transport. Through our investments we are delivering linked up public transport networks across the country that help people get to where they want to go.

“Everyone in Christchurch will benefit from this investment, be it through improved access and reliability of public transport, or less congested and safer roads thanks to the increased patronage of public transport.

“The Government is investing significantly in supporting better transport choices in Christchurch. In addition to this funding announcement the NZ Upgrade programme has provided $35 million for Public Transport improvements on SH75 Halswell Road, and the Government is currently engaging on a Mass Rapid Transit plan for Christchurch.

“Waka Kotahi will be working with the Greater Christchurch partners in 2023 to further refine the Public Transport Futures programme acceleration details,” Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)