PM Modi inaugurates 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the main theme of the third session of this platform is "Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate".

During the event, Prime Minister felicitated awardees of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. The winners of the 2023 Puraskar are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the exhibition for showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction. NPDRR is a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the Government of India to facilitate dialogue, sharing experiences, views, ideas, action-oriented research and explore opportunities in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

