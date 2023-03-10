Left Menu

Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, re-open embassies -Iranian state media

Iran, the leading Shi'ite Muslim state in the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia, the region's oil exporting giant and Sunni Muslim power, have backed opposite sides in proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. Iranian media quoted what they described as a joint statement between Iran, Saudi Arabia and China as saying the two countries "emphasise respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs".

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:55 IST
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, re-open embassies -Iranian state media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing between officials from the two rival Middle East powers, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported. There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Saudi media.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric. Iran, the leading Shi'ite Muslim state in the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia, the region's oil exporting giant and Sunni Muslim power, have backed opposite sides in proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere.

Iranian media quoted what they described as a joint statement between Iran, Saudi Arabia and China as saying the two countries "emphasise respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023