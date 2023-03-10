Iraq welcomes 'turning a new page' between Iran and Saudi Arabia
Iraq has welcomed "turning a new page" between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said, as its two neighbours agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility.
The two countries have thanked Iraq for hosting previous talks.
