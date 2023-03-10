First Person: Vulnerable Ukrainian farmers plough self-sufficient furrow
UN News | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN expert deplore high number of civilian casualties in Somalia
Gunmen kill at least 12 civilians in central Mali village
EU expects Serbia, Kosovo leaders to back deal to normalise ties
3 killed when African Union helicopter crashes in Somalia
Serbia, Kosovo agree on normalising ties but need more talks -EU's Borrell