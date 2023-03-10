Left Menu

Power tariff: Maha govt will ensure hike is not irrational, says Fadnavis

There is going to be some hike in power rates because of factors such as import costs, transportation, wages etc.

Power tariff: Maha govt will ensure hike is not irrational, says Fadnavis
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government will ensure the proposed hike in electricity tariffs is not irrational.

Fadnavis, who holds the power portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, was speaking in the Legislative Council.

''The tariff hike is proposed because of the rising cost of coal and other factors that are unavoidable. Our government will not impose any extra charge on consumers. If required, our government will intervene to ensure Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) does not increase power tariffs irrationally,'' he said.

''There is going to be some hike in power rates because of factors such as import costs, transportation, wages etc. We will ensure the hike is linked with the increased input cost for power generation,” he added.

Sources said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has proposed 14 per cent hike in power tariff.

Fadnavis said the MERC never accepts a hike proposal as it is and there would be some reduction in it.

''The state government will definitely intervene in the matter and try to keep the proposed hike practical,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

