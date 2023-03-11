Left Menu

KC Venugopal condemns attack on INC-Left front delegation in Tripura

Earlier on Friday, The joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs who were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families of post-poll violence was allegedly attacked by a mob.

Visuals from Bishalgarh (Source/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Accusing the police of being a mute spectator, Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the INC-Left front delegation visiting violence-hit areas of Tripura. "Strongly condemn the attack on the INC-Left front delegation visiting violence-hit areas of Tripura, with the police being a mute spectator. We will never be intimidated by the BJP goons, and will stand up against their undemocratic & cowardly behaviour at every instance," Venugopal tweeted.

Congress leader also shared the purported attack of the video along with the tweet. Earlier on Friday, the joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs who were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families of post-poll violence were allegedly attacked by a mob.

"A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence," Jairam Ramesh tweeted. According to Congress, BJP workers attacked the Congress and Left Front MPs in Nehalchandranagar of Bishalgarh. Several cars were vandalized."Congress and Left Front MPs met those attacked by BJP goons in Mohanpur," tweeted Congress.

"Attack manifested on Tripura State Congress Chief MLA Birajit Sinha, MP Abdul Khaleque, AICC Incharge Ajoy Kumar and other Left leaders by BJP goons when they visited Bishalgarh to meet with families who were victims of post-poll violence in Tripura," said Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha. Sinha said the security personnel escorted the Congress delegation acted like mute spectators.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat. (ANI)

