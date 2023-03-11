China's parliament approves Li Qiang as premier
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 08:43 IST
- Country:
- China
China's rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday approved Li Qiang as the country's next premier, replacing the retiring Li Keqiang.
Li Qiang received 2,936 votes in favour, with three votes against and eight abstentions, according to totals projected on a screen inside the Great Hall of the People.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Li Keqiang
- Li Qiang
- China
Advertisement