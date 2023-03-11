Left Menu

China's parliament approves Li Qiang as premier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 08:43 IST
China's rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday approved Li Qiang as the country's next premier, replacing the retiring Li Keqiang.

Li Qiang received 2,936 votes in favour, with three votes against and eight abstentions, according to totals projected on a screen inside the Great Hall of the People.

