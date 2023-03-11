Left Menu

Man accused of raping girl in North-East Delhi arrested: Police

Officials of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a person, accused of raping a girl in North-East Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:56 IST
Man accused of raping girl in North-East Delhi arrested: Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a person, accused of raping a girl in North-East Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said. The rape accused, a resident of Jafrabad, was arrested near Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow by a team of Delhi Police's North East district.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested person allegedly raped a girl, living in his neighbourhood. "A case was registered based on the complaint by the victim yesterday evening, and efforts to nab the accused were immediately carried out," Delhi Police said, adding that the accused and the victim belong to different communities.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

